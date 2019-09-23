Air permit approved for Chinese firm’s mill in Arkansas

Arkansas officials have approved the air permit for a Chinese company's $1.8 billion paper mill that has been delayed by President Donald Trump's trade dispute.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved the permit for Sun Paper's mill in Arkadelphia, which was first announced in 2016. The plant will produce liner board for cardboard boxes.

Stephen Bell, the president and chief executive officer of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, says a delegation from Clark County is traveling to China next month to meet with Sun Paper.

Sun Paper Consultant Ray Dillon says the next step will be to begin design engineering but a construction date has not been set. Dillon says unless the trade dispute is resolved it will have a delaying impact on the project.