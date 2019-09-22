Army Corps awards Columbia River jetty repair contract

The federal government has awarded a $140 million contract for repair of a jetty that protects the mouth of the Columbia River.

The Astorian reports heavy marine contractor J.E. McAmis was awarded the contract to repair the South Jetty over five years.

The company will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons (362,874 metric tons) of rock along the 6-mile (9.7-kilometer) jetty.

The work will be the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of jetties protecting the mouth.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the river's jetties, pile dikes and shipping channel.

McAmis is based in Chico, California, and maintains a large yard in Longview, Washington.

Company vice president Scott Vandegrift says the company will commence work in the next couple of weeks and start placing rocks in March.