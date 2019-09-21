UK government urged to help save Thomas Cook holiday firm

FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, a Thomas Cook plane takes off in England. Thomas Cook, one of the world’s oldest and largest travel companies, is facing a race against time to stay afloat it was announced Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The debt-laden British-based company has confirmed it is seeking 200 million pounds ($250 billion) in extra funding to avoid its collapse. Tim Goode

The British government has been urged to step in and prevent Thomas Cook, one of the world's oldest and largest travel companies, from going bust.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association, which represents workers at the debt-laden company, said Saturday that the government should be ready to assist with "real financial support."

The trade union's general secretary, Manuel Cortes, called for an urgent meeting with British Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

Cortes said in a letter it was "incumbent upon the government to act if required and save this iconic cornerstone of the British high street and the thousands of jobs that go with it."

The tour operator confirmed Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) in extra funding to avoid a collapse that could leave 150,000 British holidaymakers stranded.