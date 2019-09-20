Regents seek $95.3 million increase for higher education

The Kansas Board of Regents is requesting a $95.3 million increase in state tax funding for 32 universities and colleges in the system.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports $50 million of that proposal advanced this week would go to the six public universities that some regents hope could result in a second year of tuition freezes for resident undergraduate students.

Under the proposed budget, Kansas community and technical colleges would share an additional $13.5 million. Most of that would be for promoting a statewide program that allows high school students earn college credit.

Other items in the budget include $10 million for need-based student financial aid, $10 million for deferred maintenance and $1 million for Washburn University.

The proposed budget goes to the governor's office, which will make budget recommendations in January.