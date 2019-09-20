Colorado city officials propose increasing minimum wage

Denver city officials have announced a new proposal that would increase the city's minimum wage.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the measure by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech would set the minimum wage at $13.80 an hour starting in January and would rise to $15.87 the following year.

Officials say Denver is the first city to propose raising local wages under a new Colorado law.

City officials say all employees must be paid at least $11.10 an hour currently and that the wage is set to rise to $12 next year.

Officials say the Denver City Council must vote on the proposal, which could happen in November.

Dates for community meetings have not been determined.