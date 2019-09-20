Lawyers’ group asks Supreme Court to review ‘Serial’ case

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. Lawyers for Syed, convicted of murder in a case chronicled on the podcast "Serial," have filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. Barbara Haddock Taylor

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has asked the Supreme Court to review the case of a Maryland man convicted in a case chronicled on the podcast "Serial."

News outlets report the group filed an amicus brief in the case of Adnan Syed.

The brief says Syed was not given a proper opportunity to investigate an unbiased and credible alibi witness.

It also says the decision by Maryland's highest court to deny Syed a new trial and reinstate his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend will impact criminal defendants "far beyond Maryland's borders."

Syed's lawyer during the trial, Cristina Gutierrez, failed to contact a woman who said she saw Syed at a library at the time prosecutors say he strangled his ex-girlfriend in 1999.