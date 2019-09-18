California looks for ways to preserve environmental clout

In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 photo, Assemblyman Phil Ting addresses the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif. Ting has a bill that would only allow people to get rebates for electric cars from manufacturers who have agreed to the state's emission standards, which are tougher than those of the federal government. AP Photo

A California lawmaker wants the state to stop helping people buy electric cars from companies that refuse to follow the state's emission standards.

California residents who buy or lease a zero-emission vehicle can get up to $7,000 from the state. A bill by Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting would mean people could only get that money if they buy a car from a company that has agreed to follow California's emission standards.

The proposal comes as the Trump administration on Wednesday announced it was revoking California's authority to set its own auto emission standards — authority it has had for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act. California officials have vowed to fight the change in court.