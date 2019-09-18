Business
Wyoming governor approaches Mexico about exporting coal
Wyoming's governor has approached Mexican government officials about the possibility of using their ports to export the state's coal to overseas markets.
Consul General Berenice Rendon-Talavera of the Mexico consulate's Denver office and Gov. Mark Gordon's spokesman, Michael Pearlman, say talks have been brief and preliminary.
Wyoming and other coal-producing states are seeking to boost exports to Asia to offset declining domestic demand. Washington state previously denied a permit to build a coal-export facility there.
The Casper-Star-Tribune reports that Utah and Baja California, Mexico, signed an agreement last year to allow Utah producers to ship coal and gas for export by rail to a port south of San Diego.
Clark Williams-Derry of the Sightline Institute says unless global coal prices spike, it would make little economic sense for Wyoming producers to export coal through Mexico.
