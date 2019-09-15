Hospital: 19 of 21 treated, released after deck collapse

Authorities say all but two of the 21 people taken to a hospital after a deck collapse at the New Jersey shore were treated and released, including the three children taken to the hospital.

Cape May Regional Health System spokeswoman Susan Staeger said Sunday the other two patients were transferred to trauma centers, one by helicopter and the other on the ground. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The multilevel deck collapsed at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Fireman's Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town.

The second and third levels of the deck appeared to have pancaked onto a first-floor deck. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.