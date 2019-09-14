2 city ex-workers say they were fired because they are white

Two former employees of a southwest Mississippi city are pursuing legal action, claiming black officials fired them because they were white.

The Enterprise-Journal reports former McComb city prosecutor David Brewer sued the city Aug. 22 in federal court.

Former public works director Chuck Lambert is pursuing a racial discrimination complaint he filed earlier this year with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Brewer says a vote to replace him with Dawn Stough, a black woman, had no other motivation besides racial animus. Stough has since resigned.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The lawsuit says the white city attorney, police chief and deputy city clerk were also replaced at the same meeting.

The changes came after an African American majority was elected to the city board and Mayor Quoriniah Lockley, also black, succeeded a white man.