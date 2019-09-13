New Jersey to allow Golden Nugget to take most NBA bets

New Jersey's governor has signed a bill allowing Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino to accept bets on most National Basketball Association games.

Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the casino — and also owns the NBA's Houston Rockets.

When New Jersey lawmakers legalized sports betting last year, a provision in the law banned team owners from placing or accepting bets on any games involving their sport.

It was directly aimed at the Golden Nugget and enacted over protests that Nevada regulators allow Fertitta's casinos to take bets on pro basketball games as long as they don't involve the Rockets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The bill Murphy signed Friday brings New Jersey in line with regulations in Nevada and Mississippi, which also allow Fertitta's casinos to handle NBA bets that don't involve the Rockets.