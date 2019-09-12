Montana revenue comes in above projections for 2019

A new report says Montana collected more revenue than expected over the 2019 financial year that ended June 30.

The state Legislative Fiscal Division's report paints a brighter financial picture for the state that was facing a budget shortfall just two years ago.

Montana Public Radio reports Montana's general fund revenue came in $107 million, or 4.4%, over the projections approved by legislators this spring.

The report also says general fund expenditures were $46 million below expectations. The state Department of Public Health and Human Services underspent its budget by $19 million.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The revenue boost was largely driven by an increase in individual income tax collections.

Financial analysts say that's likely because of changes in federal tax laws in 2018, and a slight dip in tax collections is projected for this financial year.