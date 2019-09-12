Congressman appears in court for insider trading case

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

A February trial date for the insider trading case against a U.S. congressman who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump seems in jeopardy.

Rep. Christopher Collins did not say outside court if the prospects of a Manhattan trial in early 2020 might affect whether he runs for re-election next year.

But the Republican expressed confidence he'll be exonerated on charges he leaked information about a biopharmaceutical company as friends and family dodged $800,000 in stock losses.

He also predicted that if he seeks re-election, he'll win that battle too.

Collins pleaded not guilty to the latest iteration of an indictment after prosecutors streamlined the case to speed the trial.

But it became clear at a hearing Thursday that thorny legal issues might force a trial delay.