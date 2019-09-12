Medicare restarts payments to psychiatric hospital

Authorities say a West Virginia psychiatric hospital can again admit Medicare patients.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Wednesday that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has readmitted the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital. The hospital lost its federal certification to admit Medicare patients nearly two years ago.

Agency Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a statement that the recertification demonstrates that patients are getting quality care.

Medicare halted payments to the hospital in September 2017, citing inadequate and insufficient documentation relating to patient treatment plans and a lack of interventional follow-up.

Sharpe Hospital is one of two state-run psychiatric hospitals in West Virginia. The 150-bed acute-care facility opened in 1994.