New concrete plant brings 60 jobs to South Carolina county

A Pennsylvania concrete company has decided to open a facility in a South Carolina county, promising a $6.7 million investment and 60 new jobs.

News outlets reports Faddis Concrete Products will house their facility at an existing location in Richburg, Chester County, that'll be up and running by the end of the year.

Company president J. Robert Hess Jr. says the plant will be the sixth one the company owns. Hess says his company prides itself on maintaining a family feel and the community of Richburg has already made the company feel at home.

Faddis makes concrete sound barriers for highways and other concrete products.

County Supervisor Shane Stuart says the capital investment and creation of jobs will make a difference in the community.