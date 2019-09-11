Reaction to the death of oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens

FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall meeting on energy independence in Topeka, Kan. Pickens, who amassed a fortune as an oil tycoon and corporate raider and gave much of it away as a philanthropist, has died. He was 91. Spokesman Jay Rosser confirmed Pickens' death Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. AP Photo

Here is some reaction to the death of legendary oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who died Wednesday at his Dallas home at age 91:

"T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful — and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma. He loved the outdoors, his country, and his friends and family, and Laura and I send our condolences." — Statement from former President George W. Bush.

___

"Although born in Oklahoma, Texas has always considered T. Boone Pickens to be one of our own. He was a passionate man who always stood by his principles on his path to success. T. Boone Pickens' commitment to establishing American energy independence will have a lasting impact on the state of Texas, and the United States of America. Throughout his life and career, he generously gave to charitable causes to advance education, medical research, and humanitarian needs." — Statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

___

"Today the world said goodbye to T. Boone Pickens with gratitude for an incredible legacy that will continue to live on after his passing. His vision and entrepreneurship forever changed the energy industry, making it a driver of our nation's economic engine and kick-starting American energy independence. Those who were recipients of the billions of dollars he gave through philanthropic efforts will be forever changed by his generosity." — Statement from U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma.

___

"T. Boone Pickens lived a life marked with kindness and generosity. Boone was a friend, and he was a legendary Texas entrepreneur. He was larger than life, had a passion for others, and embodied Texas values. An extraordinarily generous philanthropist and a passionate advocate for American energy independence, Boone will be remembered as a legend in the hearts of Texans and Oklahomans alike." — Statement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

"All of us in the Oklahoma State University family are deeply saddened by the passing of Boone Pickens. At the same time, we join in celebrating his incredible life. He was the ultimate Cowboy. It is impossible to calculate his full impact on Oklahoma State. His historic gifts to academics and athletics not only transformed the university, they inspired thousands of others to join in the transformation. OSU will not be the same without the legendary Boone Pickens, but his mark on our university will last forever." — Statement from Burns Hargis, president of Oklahoma State University.

___

"The greatest Cowboy of them all has taken his last ride. It will never be the same again. We could never thank him enough for all that he did for our university. He gave us everything he had and all that he asked in return was that we play by the rules and dream big. He was living proof that anything is possible if you're wearing orange. 'Great ride Cowboy, great ride!'" — Statement from Mike Holder, athletic director at Oklahoma State University. Pickens was a major benefactor of the university and its Cowboys athletics program.