Virginia awards $7.7M for extended-year school programs

More than $7.7 million in state grants has been awarded to support the development of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 57 schools around Virginia.

The Extended School Year Grant Program was created by the General Assembly in 2013. The program was created in response to a study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.

The districts receiving grants include Carroll County, Charlottesville, Chesterfield County, Hampton, Hopewell, Newport News, Petersburg, Grayson County, Salem and Waynesboro.

The 2019 Appropriation Act requires that in awarding the planning grants, priority must be given to schools based on need as identified through state accreditation ratings and performance on school quality indicators.