Stores tested for compliance with new tobacco buying age

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it's doing undercover checks to ensure that stores are abiding by the state's new law that raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

Mynbc5.com reports that minors are being employed to try to buy cigarettes and vaporizers at stores. The minors are accompanied by a plainclothes agent.

Shops and clerks who sell tobacco products to underage buyers could face fines and license suspensions.

Skyler Genest, the department's director of compliance and enforcement, says about 90% of shops tested pass their undercover compliance checks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new law went into effect this month.