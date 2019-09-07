The Latest: Iran warns ‘not much time left’ to save deal

This Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 off the coast of Tartus, Syria. Satellite images obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, appeared to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port, despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel. That's after Gibraltar earlier seized and held the tanker for weeks, later releasing it after authorities there said Iran promised the oil wouldn't go to Syria. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf region between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Iran's atomic energy spokesman is issuing new warnings about its nuclear deal with world powers.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Saturday that Iran had the ability to go beyond 20% enrichment of uranium.

Analysts say 20% is just a short technical step away from 90% enrichment, which is weapons-grade level.

Kamalvandi also is warning that "Europeans should know that there is not much time left" to save the 2015 deal.

However, he added that Iran will continue to allow U.N. inspectors to access nuclear sites in the country.

Iran already has gone beyond the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal.

This comes over a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal.

___

10:10 a.m.

Iran's atomic energy spokesman says Tehran is injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges, in a further breach of the 2015 deal with world powers.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the remarks Saturday in a news conference carried on live television.

He spoke from a podium as centrifuges stood next to him.

Iran already has gone beyond the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal.

This comes over a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the country.

___

8:35 a.m.

The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet says it is ready to maintain the safety of shippers in the region following an earlier American warning of a "maritime threat" in the Red Sea off of Yemen.

Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Joshua Frey declined to specifically discuss the warning.

The alert from the U.S. Transportation Department's Maritime Administration read: "A maritime threat has been reported in the Red Sea in the vicinity of Yemen. The nature of the event is potential increased hostilities that threaten maritime security."

The alert that went out early Saturday did not specify what the threat was.

___

8:10 a.m.

U.S. officials are warning that a "maritime threat" has been reported in the Red Sea off of Yemen.

The alert that went out early Saturday did not specify what the threat was. However, it comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The alert from the U.S. Transportation Department's Maritime Administration read: "A maritime threat has been reported in the Red Sea in the vicinity of Yemen. The nature of the event is potential increased hostilities that threaten maritime security."

The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet and the U.S. military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The capital and areas of war-torn Yemen remain held by the country's Houthi rebels, which are allied to Iran. Shipping in the Red Sea has been targeted previously by rebel attacks.

___

7:05 a.m.

Satellite images appear to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port of Tartus, despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel.

Images obtained by The Associated Press early Saturday from Maxar Technologies showed the vessel there.

Iranian officials haven't acknowledged the ship went to Syria. The ship turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday.

The new images matched a black-and-white image earlier tweeted by John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser.

Bolton had tweeted: "Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn't headed to #Syria is in denial."

Authorities in Gibraltar had seized the ship in July over concerns it would break European Union sanctions on Syria. They later released it after they say they received a promise from Iran that the vessel wouldn't go there.