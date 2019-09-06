Business
Mississippi stepping back from ‘veggie burger’ restriction
Mississippi is considering new rules that let companies continue to use terms like "veggie burger" and "vegan bacon."
The state agriculture department proposed new regulations Thursday.
Free-market advocates filed a federal lawsuit against Mississippi on July 1 — the same day the state enacted a law saying "a plant-based or insect-based food product shall not be labeled as meat or a meat food product."
Meat producers have been trying to protect meat terminology by pushing for state laws that restrict labeling of products such as meatless meatballs.
Makers of plant-based foods have also sued Missouri and Arkansas over labeling laws.
The proposed Mississippi regulations say terms such as "plant-based" must be prominently displayed on packaging. The rules are open for public comment for nearly a month before final adoption.
