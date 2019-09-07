A year after proposed development, country club sits empty

This July 18, 2007 photo, shows the glass front clubhouse at Shreveport Country Club looks out over the 10th tee box in Shreveport, La. John Henry, the CEO of Philadelphia-based Chariot Companies, spoke of transforming the Shreveport Country Club into a $240 million mixed-use development that would not require public funds for the project. A year later, a "For Sale'' sign stands at the Shreveport Country Club entrance. The $240 million development? It didn't happen. Shane Bevel

John Henry stood before the Shreveport City Council last August and spoke words that were sweet to the ears of any politician.

Henry, the CEO of Philadelphia-based Chariot Companies, spoke of transforming Shreveport Country Club into a $240 million mixed-use development that would not require public funds for the project. There would also be 1,120 jobs and 200 permanent jobs created.

"We have relationships with capital markets, debt equity. We can finance it ourselves," Henry said.

The Shreveport City Council voted 6-0 in favor of approving the preliminary site plans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A year later, a "For Sale" sign stands at the Shreveport Country Club entrance. The $240 million development? It didn't happen.

Shreveport has a history of getting excited about potential projects and new businesses.

Longtime residents will remember the ill-fated attempt to lure McDonnell Douglas to Shreveport in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Once one of four cities in the running, McDonnell Douglas expanded the field and later, when no orders were placed for the aircraft, the project was scrapped entirely.

Newer residents will remember Elio Motors and the potential it raised for Shreveport. The company came to town in 2013 and still has not produced a vehicle despite vowing to be ready to hit the market in 2019.

Henry appeared to be the answer at Shreveport Country Club. He spoke of a grand transformation of the property before the Shreveport City Council.

"We have 20 acres of community parks seared into the land," he said last year before the Council. "Ten miles of interconnected walking trails. You have a robust amount of community architecture here, community footprint here in the old Shreveport Country Club.

"It's 117 years old. It was a gem. It's still a gem because of the people behind me. Not just the physical space. But these people care about the community. They want opportunity. They want jobs. They want a place to go to a nice restaurant. They want to feel safe. We provide all those things."

What Chariot Companies didn't provide was enough capital. The $240 million development and the 1,120 jobs never materialized.

The club's owner — the Rev. Denny Duron's Winner's Circle International — was left with disappointment.

"Of course, it was disappointing to me," Duron said. "But it was also disappointing for the city. Because the plan he presented was so encouraging I thought. It was quite a thing.

"Maybe, who knows? Maybe he'll get the finances together and come back for a second round."

Shreveport Country Club struggled in the late 1990s and early 2000s with more competition in the area. In December of 2008, the club's leadership donated the club to Duron and Winner's Circle. In 2009, the transfer was complete.

Duron's group began to refurbish the club and make upgrades. They remodeled the clubhouse and replaced the grass on the golf course as well as other work on the property.

But the cost of operating a country club is not cheap. And by the fall of 2016, Duron was looking to sell. The cost was $4.3 million.

"I had run out of funds to keep the property," Duron said. "It costs an unbelievable amount of money to keep that property the way it should be.

"I told the neighbors that if this (sale) didn't pass I wouldn't be able to keep it up like it has been maintained, to the same style. We do our best to maintain around the edges, to make sure it looks decent up front. It's been one of those things. We're fine."

There was hope in 2017 that Shreveport Country Club would be turned into a treatment and rehab center.

New Day Recovery wanted to renovate the 62 acres of the country club's facilities for a rehab clinic and short-term living space. An additional 117 acres were scheduled to be rezoned and developed as single-family housing.

But some residents opposed that plan and the Metropolitan Planning Commission nixed it as well.

"We didn't get the club to keep it a country club," Duron said. "We were keeping it as long as we could for the good of the community. We really wanted to turn this into a retreat center. Conference center and retreat center. Now we're looking for someone to come in and develop it."

Chariot Companies has no fewer than five stories on its website touting its plans for the Shreveport Country Club.

None of the five stories mentions the deal unraveling.

Meanwhile, in Shreveport, Duron is still looking for a buyer for the club.

"We're in talks with people and it's encouraging," he said.

He still has hopes the property will be put to great use.

"It would make a great campground, a great center for kids," he said. "A lot of good things could happen at Shreveport Country Club still. We're believing that. That's what's going to happen — something very good."