Federal funds to benefit New Mexico water projects

Three water projects in New Mexico will benefit from federal grant funding.

The Bureau of Reclamation says the projects will share more than $120,000 being distributed as part of the WaterSMART program.

Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman says the cost-shared funding provides an opportunity for utilities and tribes to invest in using their water more efficiently.

The Fort Sumner Irrigation District will receive nearly $25,000 for telemetry equipment to monitor real-time flow data.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ponderosa Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association in northern New Mexico will receive $25,000 to replace 202 mechanical water meters with new sonic meters.

At Zia Pueblo, 40 radio-read meters will be installed as part of the first phase of a larger effort to get more accurate water usage data and to develop a fee scale for users.