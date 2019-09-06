FDA clears Raleigh company’s female libido pill for use with alcohol

Sprout Pharmaceuticals to market female libido pill Raleigh-based Sprout Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval to market its ADDYI (flibanserin) pill to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. CEO Cindy Whitehead elaborates on her new small pharma company's efforts to p Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh-based Sprout Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval to market its ADDYI (flibanserin) pill to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. CEO Cindy Whitehead elaborates on her new small pharma company's efforts to p

Sprout Pharmaceuticals, the Raleigh maker of the world’s first pill to boost women’s sex drive, cheered a decision this week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove a ban on alcohol use with its drug.

It’s a move the company believes could allow it to reintroduce the drug to a wider market than before.

Previously, the FDA required Sprout to include a warning on its drug, Addyi, which treats hypoactive sexual desire disorder, noting that alcohol use with the pill causes an increased risk of fainting.

But after meeting with the FDA several times and submitting new data, Sprout was able to convince the FDA to drop the mandate — though it is still suggesting that users discontinue drinking alcohol at least two hours before taking Addyi.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The FDA has reversed a ban on alcohol use with the female libido drug Addyi. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

The FDA also dropped the requirement for health care practitioners or pharmacies to be certified to prescribe or dispense Addyi, the company noted in a celebratory release.

Cindy Eckert, Sprout’s CEO, said the ruling should make the drug more available to many more women.

“Access has finally opened up for the first and only FDA approved non-hormonal pill to treat the most common form of female sexual dysfunction,” Eckert said in an email to The News & Observer. “Every U.S. healthcare practitioner and every pharmacy can now prescribe or dispense Addyi. That’s the equivalent of going from a narrow country lane to a super highway overnight.”

Eckert, who previously went by the last name Whitehead, added that she believes this will grow the company’s market share in its category.

SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Whitehead talks about Pink Ceiling, a business incubator she designed for women to help elevate women nicknamed Pinkubator.

With a change in the label, Eckert said Sprout now has a chance to reintroduce the drug — originally approved for use in 2015 — and that the company will boost its investment in marketing the drug.

“We will significantly increase our investments in both marketing and field sales,” she said. “When you consider that the population of women that have this condition numbers in the millions and that now healthcare practitioners can prescribe without the same restrictions, we look forward to covering a lot of new ground.”

The FDA approved a competing drug earlier this summer.

Eckert said the number of women using Addyi has increased every quarter since it bought the drug back from Valeant Pharmaceuticals in 2017.

Valeant had acquired Sprout in 2015 for $1 billion, soon after Sprout received FDA approval for Addyi, The News & Observer previously reported. The drug was initially expected to sell for between $350 and $400 a month before insurance coverage kicked in. But Valeant ended up charging $800 for a 30-day supply of the pills, and some insurers limited coverage of the drug.

Eckert said the company hopes to use its marketing push to re-educate consumers on the option of Addyi.

“It’s my experience that much of what has historically been written related to women having their own treatments for sexual desire is a whole lot of opinion and much less evidence based discussion on the data and science,” she said. “But this condition is common and it is treatable. What’s next is a new era of women having true access to treatment in the way that men have had for decades.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate