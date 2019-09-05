California bill banning forced arbitration gets early OK

Employers in California could not force workers to give up their right to sue the company under a bill that is likely headed to the governor's desk.

The California Senate voted 21-10 on Wednesday to approve a bill that would ban employers from forcing workers to agree to arbitration for some potential disputes with the company. The vote is not yet final, but it has enough votes to pass.

The bill would still let workers sign such agreements, but they could not be punished for not signing them. It would only apply to people hired after Jan. 1, 2020.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula said the bill violates federal law and will likely be challenged in court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill last year.