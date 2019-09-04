Ex-contract chief to plead guilty in Atlanta corruption case

A former high-ranking Atlanta official intends to plead guilty to wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

Larry Scott, who resigned last week as the city's contract compliance officer, appeared in federal court Wednesday and waived indictment after prosecutors filed charges. He's scheduled to appear before a judge to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Charges filed Tuesday show Scott didn't disclose $221,000 he received over six years from Cornerstone U.S. Management Group on city disclosure forms, and didn't pay income taxes on the money.

State records show Scott incorporated Cornerstone in 2011 along with Crystal Reed, wife of Tracy Reed. He's brother to former Mayor Kasim Reed and was later listed as registered agent for Cornerstone.

Scott's would be the sixth guilty plea in an investigation into corruption under Kasim Reed.