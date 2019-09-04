Judge: Review of Branson attraction was not defamatory

A federal judge has ruled that a Kansas cattle farmer did not defame a Branson attraction by leaving a three-star TripAdvisor review.

Owners of Bigfoot on the Strip sued Randy Winchester and his daughter in June 2018, claiming the review was libelous and defamatory.

Winchester had written that he was disappointed by a tour of Bigfoot Farms and its cattle. Owners of the attraction contended some of the details in Winchester's review were inaccurate.

Winchester said after tour owner's contacted him to complain, he changed it to a one-star review.

The Springfield News-Leader reports U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beth Phillips ruled late last month that Winchester's statements were factually correct and/or didn't diminish the company's reputation in the community.

An attorney representing Bigfoot's owners did not return a call seeking comment.