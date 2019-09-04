Union leader: Climate plans must accommodate coal workers

The head of the largest coal miners' union says plans by Democratic presidential candidates to address climate change must account for thousands of coal workers whose jobs are at risk because of mine closures and competition from natural gas and other energy sources.

Cecil Roberts, who is president of the United Mine Workers of America, says the Green New Deal and other climate plans threaten union members' jobs and their families' standard of living.

In a speech to the National Press Club, Roberts said, "I don't think a good starting point for Democrats is eliminating union jobs."

Roberts also criticized President Donald Trump, saying that despite Trump's boasts, "Coal is not back."

Democrats have released a flurry of climate plans ahead of a CNN town hall Wednesday night on global warming.