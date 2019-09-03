Corn harvest now under way in Kansas

A government snapshot of crop conditions shows the harvest of corn is now under way in Kansas.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that 1% of the corn in the state has been harvested, near the 4% average at this point in the growing season.

The agency rates half of the corn out in fields in good to excellent condition, with 34% of the crop in fair shape. About 16% is in poor to very poor condition.

Other crops are also making progress.

About 83% of the soybeans in Kansas are setting pods, with 3% of soybean crops already dropping leaves. About 1% of the Kansas sorghum crop has now matured.