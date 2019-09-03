Montana to distribute money to upgrade voting equipment

The Montana Secretary of State's Office has decided how to distribute $750,000 in federal grant money to upgrade voting equipment across the state's 56 counties.

A statement by Secretary Corey Stapleton on Tuesday shows the amount of each sub-grant will range from $3,500 for the smallest counties to $33,527 for Lewis and Clark County.

Stapleton says the money will help counties buy new voting machines for people with disabilities. Every polling place is required to have at least one, and each costs at least $3,500.

Montana received $3 million total from the federal government to improve its election system and security. Most of the money, $2 million, was earmarked for a new voter registration system.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another $150,000 is going toward information technology security and $100,000 went toward the state's election supervisor's salary.