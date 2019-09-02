The Latest: Iran tanker sought by US now off Lebanese coast

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo, the super tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1 sails in the British territory of Gibraltar. The Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. is off the coast of Syria. The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya 1, slowed to a near-stop on Sunday. Sept. 1, 2019, some 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) off Syria. The ship still does not list a destination for its 2.1 million barrels of oil, worth some $130 million. AP Photo

The Latest on developments around escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf aid crisis between Tehran and Washington (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. that has been traveling across the Mediterranean Sea is now off the coast of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya 1 moving slowly just outside the Lebanese territorial waters, after it had stood off the coast of Syria a day earlier.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ship's Automatic Identification System does not show its destination after its mariners onboard previously listed it as ports in Greece and Turkey. Turkey's foreign minister at one point suggested it would go to Lebanon, something denied by Lebanese officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later claimed that it was bound for a refinery in Syria.

The U.S. has warned countries not to accept the Adrian Darya, which carries 2.1 million barrels of crude oil worth some $130 million.

___

12:05 p.m.

Iran's government spokesman is warning that Tehran will "take a strong step" away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe doesn't offer the country new terms by a deadline this week.

Ali Rabiei made the comments on Monday to journalists in Tehran.

Iran previously set a Friday deadline for Europe to help Tehran sell its oil on the global market despite U.S. sanctions.

Already, Iran has gone over the stockpile and enrichment limitations placed on it by the 2015 deal. However, Tehran says those steps are quickly reversible.

Rabiei's comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow and his deputy will travel to Paris with a team of economists for last-minute diplomacy before the deadline.