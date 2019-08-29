Dancers sue strip clubs, allege unfair labor practices

Two Providence strip clubs are facing lawsuits from former dancers who allege the clubs violated federal labor standards.

The Providence Journal reports that Diamarie Pabon Molina and Shannon Gavel sued The Cadillac Lounge and Club Desire, respectively.

The Rhode Island women say the clubs are violating federal fair labor standards by inaccurately classifying them as independent contractors instead of paying them a salary.

Both clubs have faced similar lawsuits in recent years.

The lawsuits are seeking to be certified as a class action to include other women who have danced at the clubs in the past three years.

The Cadillac Lounge's lawyer, Robert Clark Corrente, says that since 2015 most of the club's entertainers, including Pabon Malina, had signed agreements barring them from joining class-action lawsuits.