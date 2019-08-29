$250K in grants go to health center for staff, services

A Vermont health center has been awarded over $250,000 in federal grants, including money to expand access to behavioral health services.

The Bennington Banner reports the Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington grants are funded by the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Kayla Davis, co-executive director of the center, says the money will help with the addition of a mental health nurse practitioner to its team. Funds also will go toward clinical support to assist with the added workload associated with its expansion.

Davis said the nonprofit health center is in a medically underserved area that accepts insured, uninsured and under-insured patients.