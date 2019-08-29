Father, son plead guilty to selling substandard titanium

A father and son authorities say knowingly sold substandard titanium to a Connecticut defense subcontractor for use in military jet engines have been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge Wednesday sentenced 64-year-old John Palie Jr., of Tiverton, Rhode Island, to 10 months in prison. His son, 43-year-old John Palie III, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, got six months behind bars. The father was also assessed a $10,000 fine.

The men, who ran A&P Alloys Inc., of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud.

Prosecutors say they knew the titanium would be used in jet engines manufactured by aerospace company Pratt & Whitney.

The first sale involved the father and son fabricating fraudulent quality certifications. For the second sale, they falsely restamped and reshipped metal they had agreed to replace.