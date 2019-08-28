Man guilty of murder in fight with wife over coffee maker

A suburban Chicago man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a fight over a coffee maker has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that 69-year-old Larry Lotz, of Barrington, showed no emotion Wednesday as Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes pronounced the verdict.

Lotz was charged in the January 2016 killing of Karen Lotz. Police have said Larry Lotz admitted in a videotaped statement that he shot his wife in their garage after they argued over him leaving the coffee maker on.

Authorities say she was shot in the head and torso.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shanes rejected an insanity defense, saying the killing "was fueled by alcohol and anger."

Lotz could be facing up of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2.