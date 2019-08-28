Oregonians to tax refund record “kicker”

It's official: Oregonians will see the largest-ever "kicker" tax refund next year.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday that with all tax receipts for the just-ended biennium counted, state economists say more than $1.57 billion will flow back to personal income taxpayers in 2020, when they file their 2019 taxes. That compares to a "kicker" refund of a little more than $1.4 billion projected in May, when officials last forecast overall revenues.

The final tally, delivered to lawmakers in a hearing Wednesday morning, continued a consistent trend over the last two years, as state tax revenues consistently outpaced economists' expectations.

In 2017-19, tax receipts came in 9% above projections, meaning the largest refund, by dollar amount. As a percentage of tax liability, it will be the third-largest kicker in Oregon history.