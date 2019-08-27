Sawmill opening causes buzz in Henry County

A new $40 million Abbeville sawmill is bringing more than 100 jobs to Henry County.

WSFA-TV reports that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday attended the grand opening of Abbeville Fiber.

Abbeville Fiber is a sister company of Great Southern Wood.

The facility will employ 115 people. It is located at a former textile plant that closed a decade ago, costing the region hundreds of jobs.

Ivey told the crowd that the new project represents the best of Alabama.

Great Southern Wood CEO Jimmy Rane said the state-of-the-art facility is an investment "in our most valuable resource — the people in our hometown and throughout the entire Wiregrass."

Abbeville Fiber processes about 45 truckloads of locally-sourced logs each day, but will eventually double that number.