Alaska marijuana industry cites tax concerns

Alaska marijuana grower Dane Wyrick is closing up shop and blames the state's cannabis tax.

Wyrick says the tax, combined with production and other expenses, is too burdensome to keep his Anchorage operation called Danish Gardens open.

Cultivators are responsible for the tax, which is $50 an ounce and imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a grow facility to a retail shop or product manufacturer. There is a lesser tax rate for immature bud and trim.

According to state figures, the number of those delinquent has grown from six a year ago to 45. Late taxes due with accruing penalties and interests total about $1 million.

Many in the industry blame the tax, though some also see an unlimited number of licensees as part of the problem.