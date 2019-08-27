GOP oil lobbyist to seek southern New Mexico US House seat

A Republican oil lobbyist and member of one of New Mexico's wealthiest families has announced she is running for Congress in what is expected to be a closely watched U.S. House race.

Claire Chase told The Associated Press on Tuesday she will seek the GOP nomination for the state's southern congressional seat currently held by Democrat U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small.

Torres Small defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in 2018 to flip a traditional Republican-leaning district.

The 36-year-old Chase says she intends to run a different race than Herrell, who faced criticism for refusing to debate Torres Small

Herrell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys also are vying for the GOP nomination.

Chase, a Roswell, New Mexico, native, is married to Chance Chase. His grandfather is oil and natural gas tycoon, Mack Chase.