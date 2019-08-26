California orders halt to oil spill flowing since 2003

California state regulators say they're making new attempts to stop persistent oil spills in the oil-rich Central Valley, including one that has been flowing intermittently for 16 years and may have spilled more than 50 million gallons.

The problems stem from the production method used in the oil field west of Bakersfield. Steam is injected into the ground to soften the crude oil.

It's blamed for a surface flow from a Chevron well into a dry creek bed that began in May.

KQED News reported Monday that state regulators have now served Chevron with a notice of violation ordering it to halt surface flows at a second site, this one flowing off and on since 2003.

A Chevron spokeswoman says there has been no harm to water or wildlife.