Gas prices fall a bit more in northern New England

Gas prices have dropped a bit more in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire's prices fell 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.51. Maine gas prices dropped 1.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.58. Vermont's price was unchanged from last week, at $2.67 a gallon.

The national average is $2.58 per gallon. That's down 16.3 cents from a month ago, and 25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.