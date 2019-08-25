Mississippi city agrees to sell land for downtown hotel

A northeast Mississippi city has agreed to sell land to a developer for an upscale hotel in the city's downtown.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Tupelo City Council voted Tuesday to sell the property to the Hattiesburg-based Thrash Group for $300,000. Either side can back out for 90 days.

The city bought the land from BankPlus for $500,000, conveying it to Thrash through the Tupelo Redevelopment Authority.

The location is part of the Fairpark development adjoining Tupelo's traditional downtown area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The idea is to build a boutique, specialty hotel with 80 rooms and a restaurant. The Thrash Group plans to study the market and develop hotel plans during the 90-day period.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton says the city has been seeking a hotel for five years or more.