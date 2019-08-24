Hawaiian Home Lands proposes housing project in central Maui

Hawaii developers have announced a proposed plan to build housing in central Maui.

The Maui News reports that the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands discussed the Puunani Homestead Subdivision project in meetings with Dowling Company this week.

Department officials say the project includes 137 turnkey homes and 24 vacant lots near Wailuku in two phases.

Developers say an environmental assessment needs to be completed and could take two to three years followed by another four years of planning and construction.

Developers say the design and construction of infrastructure, including water and roads, is estimated about $10 million.

Officials say the site has been proposed for housing in the past, most recently in 2013 when a proposal for 450 multifamily units, retail, office space and a park was withdrawn in 2017.