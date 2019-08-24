Manufacturer to add 50 jobs to Georgia facility

A Belgian-based manufacturer says it will add 50 jobs to its facility in Georgia.

Economic development group Partnership Gwinnett says Barco also will invest $5 million in the Duluth-area facility, its American headquarters. Barco manufactures electronics used in entertainment, medical and business fields.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the new jobs will take the company's workforce from its current 140 to a headcount of 190.

Partnership Gwinnett, in a news release, said the new investment is intended to upgrade the work space, expand service capabilities and make the company more attractive to potential hires.

Barco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the expansion with Gwinnett County leaders, Partnership Gwinnett and representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.