The Latest: Accountants march to support Hong Kong protests

In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, file photo, demonstrators carry umbrellas as they march along a street in Hong Kong. Heavy rain fell on tens of thousands of umbrella-ready protesters as they started marching from a packed park in central Hong Kong, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity. AP Photo

The Latest on Hong Kong (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Accountants in Hong Kong have demonstrated in support of the city's pro-democracy protests, becoming the latest profession to back the movement publicly.

A few thousand accountants gathered in a city square and marched to government headquarters Friday carrying signs with the protesters' demands.

One participant, Sarah Wong, said accountants are usually quiet because they are focused on getting the numbers right, but they cannot remain silent anymore.

Another said that the now-suspended extradition bill that sparked the protests would have affected accountants, because many of them have clients in mainland China and travel there.

The legislation would have allowed suspects to be extradited to the mainland to face trial.

Lawyers, teachers and medical workers have also rallied in support of the protests.

___

1:25 p.m.

The head of Hong Kong regional airline Cathay Dragon's cabin crew union says she was fired in retaliation for supporting the city's protest movement.

Rebecca Sy said Friday the carrier dismissed her without giving a reason.

But she says the firing came after she was pulled from a flight at short notice and asked by an airline representative to confirm that a screenshot from Facebook was from her account.

Sy says the screenshot showed a "mild message" but the company used it as a pretext for her firing.

The union says in a statement the firing is a "blatant suppression and retaliation on her participation in the anti-extradition bill movement and her actions to mobilize her colleagues to participate as a trade union leader."

Cathay Dragon is owned by Hong Kong's main carrier, Cathay Pacific. It did not respond to a request for comment.

___

12:25 p.m.

The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong says it has suspended local staff from travelling outside the city including to mainland China.

The move comes after the Chinese government said a British Consulate employee has been detained after he went to the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen.

In a statement Friday, the Canadian Consulate says, "At present, locally engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong."

It didn't say whether the travel restriction was directly related to the detention of the British Consulate staffer, Simon Cheng Man-kit, who went missing two weeks ago after he went on a business trip to the mainland from Hong Kong's high-speed cross-border rail terminal.

China said this week Cheng had been detained for violating public order regulations. It did not elaborate.