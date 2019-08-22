US fossil fuel official tours Wyoming amid coal shutdowns

The U.S. government official who oversees research into fossil fuel technology is visiting Wyoming at a crucial time for the coal-mining state.

Financial troubles have shut down two huge open-pit mines in the Powder River Basin, the top U.S. coal producing-region.

About 700 people at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines found themselves out of work when the mines' owner, Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC, filed for bankruptcy July 1.

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg is touring Wyoming while federal officials consider whether to approve a purchase deal that could allow the mines to reopen.

Winberg's tour is focused on fossil fuel technologies, including carbon capture. He is visiting research labs at a coal-fired power plant near Gillette and at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.