Man accused in 1987 Canada abduction pleads guilty in US

A Canadian man who authorities say abducted his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and lived on the lam for 31 years has pleaded guilty to a U.S. charge in Connecticut.

Allan Mann Jr. admitted Thursday in federal court in New Haven that he provided false information about his identity to get federally subsidized housing in Connecticut. Prosecutors say he also gave bogus personal information to obtain Medicaid services.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14. Mann's lawyer says his client hopes to get a time-served sentence so he can return to Toronto to fight an abduction charge pending against him there.

Authorities found Mann living under an alias in Vernon, Connecticut, in October. His son, now in his 30s, has been reunited with his mother after believing she died years ago.