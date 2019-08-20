Business
Alaska governor cuts $5M in additional ferry service funding
Alaska's governor has vetoed additional funding for the state's ferry service that was placed in the budget by the Legislature.
CoastAlaska reported Monday that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $5 million Monday that was added to the Alaska Marine Highway System budget by the Legislature.
The Legislature had previously cut $43 million from the ferry system's budget.
A fiscal note attached by the governor's office called the budget item "premature" ahead of a $250,000 study commissioned to reshape the ferry system.
The note says the ferry study is due in mid-October.
The Alaska Department of Transportation released a statement following the governor's announcement saying it is finalizing the winter ferry schedule.
A draft schedule released last month did not propose ferry service on Prince William Sound between October and May.
