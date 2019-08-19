Delaware businessman sentenced in $3.3M Ponzi scheme

A former Delaware real estate broker has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for running a Ponzi scheme.

A federal judge sentenced 75-year-old Carl Chen on Monday to 51 months behind bars, the term recommended by prosecutors.

Chen's public defender sought a lesser sentence.

Chen pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud. Prosecutors say he defrauded investors of more than $3 million.

The former DuPont chemical engineer owned Chenmax Properties and was part-owner of Re/Max Sunvest Realty Co.

Authorities say Chen solicited $6.6 million from investors between 1991 and 2017 for real estate deals, promising them annual interest returns of 10% to 15%.

But after he began losing money, Chen in 2013 started using funds from new investors to pay off obligations to prior investors.