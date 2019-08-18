Livingston voters to decide if town stays dry

Buying anything stronger than beer in the Louisiana town of Livingston has been next to impossible for quite some time, but that could soon be changing.

WAFB-TV reports voters started a petition to loosen some of the town's alcohol laws, and the town's board of aldermen recently agreed to let voters decide the issue.

"Livingston used to have one or two bars in town and they voted it dry, so I guess it's, shoot, maybe 60 years it's been dry or longer," said Mayor David McCreary.

Voters will decide in November on five proposals that relate to liquor sales in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and anything more than 6% alcohol by volume, he said.

Aniqa Zaheer, who owns a Shell station in the town, believes having liquor will boost her sales and bring more revenue to the town. Now, she says, they're missing out because those who want alcohol can just drive to the next exit and find what they're looking for.

"Ultimately, more taxes and ultimate benefits to everybody I believe," Zaheer said.

"I won't have to go further out to get it, just more convenient," said Elisha White, one of the roughly 2,000 people who live in the town.

Registered voters will decide on those five propositions during a special election taking place Nov. 18.

McCreary said if any of the proposals pass, it could be January or February of 2020 before they go into effect.