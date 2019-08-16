New Mexico city aims to keep open coal-fired power plant

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission is considering proposals from Public Service Co. of New Mexico that outline the closure of the power plant and how the utility plans to replace the lost capacity. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, announced her intention to have lawmakers consider reforms to the regulatory panel during the next legislative session. AP Photo

Farmington city officials have signed an agreement with a company that proposes outfitting the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station with carbon-capture technology in an effort to extend its life.

The city announced the agreement with Enchant Energy Corp. on Friday. Under the plan, the company would acquire a 95% ownership interest from utilities that will be divesting in the plant in 2022.

That's when Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to shut down the facility as it moves toward a 2040 emissions-free goal. The utility's decommissioning application is pending before state regulators.

Environmentalists oppose keeping the power plant open.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There also are questions about how Enchant Energy's plan will fit in with the state's new energy transition law, but Farmington officials say the proposal could save hundreds of jobs.